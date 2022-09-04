 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

China's school of hard knocks

  • 0
LTE

It's obvious that the biggest "sin" of both of our political parties was, and is, letting our industrial base slip away (mostly to China): we've lost 40+% of our industrial base in the last 40 years. It's highly likely that China and the U.S. will clash in the near future. China has used its monstrous and ongoing trade surpluses with the U.S. to build its military. Picture this: Chinese pilots fed with U.S. soybeans flying fighter jets paid for with trade surpluses and designed and armed with stolen U.S. technology!

Europeans were fools to have gotten hooked on Russian energy. We were fools to have gotten hooked on Chinese consumer goods and ignored the Chinese arms acquisition frenzy. Where were the politicians that were supposed to have been looking after us?; and where are they now?

The "school of hard knocks" is really going hurt!

People are also reading…

Robert Blain, Cedar Falls

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't understand vote

No matter where you live, higher prices are impacting us all. At both the national and state level, Republicans have failed to raise the minim…

Time for Chuck to go

Chuck Grassley has lost his ability to reason and is grossly out of touch with reality. His quote about the IRS, “Are they going to have a str…

Keep up your properties

Awhile back I received a letter from the city of Cedar Falls saying as a home owner we needed to keep our property well maintained, etc. Appar…

Return to prosperity

The U.S. just hit two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth (also known as a recession), and it seems like there has never been more unc…

Iowa rife with fake service dogs

Iowa rife with fake service dogs

I recently returned to Iowa to see family. Every second there reminded of why I moved. Dogs in every hotel, restaurants and grocery stores. Al…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News