China's school of hard knocks

It's obvious that the biggest "sin" of both of our political parties was, and is, letting our industrial base slip away (mostly to China): we've lost 40+% of our industrial base in the last 40 years. It's highly likely that China and the U.S. will clash in the near future. China has used its monstrous and ongoing trade surpluses with the U.S. to build its military. Picture this: Chinese pilots fed with U.S. soybeans flying fighter jets paid for with trade surpluses and designed and armed with stolen U.S. technology!