China holds sway over renewable energy

We're hearing more every day on how the sun and wind are going to supply our energy over the next decade. Most people think of the days when the sun doesn't shine or the wind doesn't blow, but people should take a step back and remember last June when we found out that most of our generic drugs came from China. Being in manufacturing for 44 years, the first question when producing a product is where do the raw materials come from? Much of the raw materials for wind turbines and solar panels come from guess where? Mines in China, which also gives the U.S. much of the raw materials for storage battery cells to store the energy produced by turbines and solar panels.