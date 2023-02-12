I have a quote from Aristotle on my desk. “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” A friend of mine, an educator in his professional life and a lifelong learner, had it on his desk. That wisdom was reinforced by a young woman who told me her mom discouraged her from using the phrase “Great minds think alike.” They do not! Great minds think critically. So why is the supermajority in the state Legislature acting like we all have to think alike? The governor said if one district removes a book from its library, that book should be removed from all libraries statewide. There is a bill speeding through the Legislature to fine schools for teaching issues that may be divisive. What are they afraid of? I am not afraid of books. I am afraid of people who want to ban them. I am not afraid of the difficult lessons of history. I want to, and need to, learn from them. Please stop waging the culture wars in our libraries and classrooms. There are no winners in this "war," only casualties -- our children and grandchildren.