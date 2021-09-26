Children are not immune to COVID

In response to Gary Fober's comments about my recent letter, I acknowledge that the number and severity of COVID-19 cases in children is lower than with adults, but it is by no means inconsequential. From an article for CNN by Daniel Wolfe and Priya Krishnakumar on Sept. 1, 2021:

"As students and staff return to school, the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 has caused cases, hospitalizations and death rates to soar across the country. Children under 12 are particularly vulnerable to infection as they are not yet eligible for vaccination, including the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine.

"Contrary to research early in the pandemic, children are just as likely to become infected as adults. According to the CDC, COVID-19 infection rates for adolescents aged 5 to 17 were as high as in adults 18 to 49, and higher than rates in adults over 50. There have been 4.8 million cases of COVID-19 in children since April 2020, according to the American Association of Pediatrics, making up about 15% of all documented cases in the United States. In the last month, the number of new weekly cases has surged to near-peak levels." Letting kids be kids is not a smart option.