Childish response to immigration woes
Related to this story
Most Popular
Now that your mindless governor has bowed to all the crazed Republicans to hide behind the constitutional right to bear arms, we are certainly…
I write in response to the April 18 letter from Max Schreiber of Cedar Falls. He laments the recent gun laws in Iowa. He said the Founding Fat…
Chauvin convicted; Potter indicted; no charges in the murder of Ashli Babbitt. Systemic injustice must go; socialists must go; the lies must stop.
After reading Mr. Matthew Cohea's letter to the editor (In God's image, April 14) I simply have to say, "Bravo, Mr. Cohea, bravo." Couldn't ha…
Cal Thomas has made a living with uninformed, unintelligent and dishonest columns, and his April 22 was his latest. By claiming demonstrations…
Did Kim Potter breach her duty as a police officer in her attempt to detain Daunte Wright? Did she fail to exercise what the law, in negligenc…
While visiting a family member in a care center, I took notice of the number of young care workers. These young adults were taking sincere eff…
The left is desperate to get rid of Tucker Carlson.
President Biden says the pipeline disserves national interest and climate crisis.
We write a story with our lives. We share our stories to build a community. We want to achieve some common sense of purpose and unity. A recen…