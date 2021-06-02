Child care a key to labor shortage

Fred Abraham's column (May 23) on the shortage of workers overlooked an important reason workers haven’t returned to their jobs. While he points out the minimum wage hasn’t increased since 2009, he neglected addressing half of the workforce — women. Twenty five percent of minimum wage workers are women, and half of those are women of color. The pandemic was especially devastating for women workers. An estimated 5 million women lost or left their jobs. Why? When schools went online, children couldn’t be left at home alone. The economy can’t fully recover without women workers.

We must raise the minimum wage, including for people working in day care centers. In 2018, the Des Moines Register reported child care workers earned an average of $9.50 an hour. At the same time, the United Way found a family of four with an infant and toddler spent upwards of $1,031 a month for child care, hundreds more than paid for housing. We need to ensure that families can find quality, affordable child care. Only then can women return to the workforce. The investment in our families and children will pay rich dividends.