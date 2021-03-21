Cherry-picking Scripture to make a point

In Sunday's Courier (March 14) the Rev. Duane Lindberg does not want equality for all people.
He advises the U.S. Senate to reject House Bill HR5 that will prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual persuasion. To support his objection he quotes Leviticus 18:22: "You shall not lie with a man as with a woman; it is an abomination." Leviticus 11:10 says you cannot eat anything in the seas or the rivers that has not fins and scales. Nor can you plant soybeans and corn in the same field (Leviticus 19:19). Cursing your parents calls for the death penalty -- so much for teenagers (Leviticus 20:9). So what else do you wish to cherry-pick?
He is quick to use the Roman text 1:26. LGBTQ is never mentioned in the teachings of Jesus. At Pentecost (Acts 2:17) the Holy Spirit came upon all present. No indication that it skipped over those of different sexual persuasion. The Equality Act needs to be passed in the Senate to protect the people God loves.
Ron Spears, Waterloo