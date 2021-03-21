Cherry-picking Scripture to make a point

He advises the U.S. Senate to reject House Bill HR5 that will prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual persuasion. To support his objection he quotes Leviticus 18:22: "You shall not lie with a man as with a woman; it is an abomination." Leviticus 11:10 says you cannot eat anything in the seas or the rivers that has not fins and scales. Nor can you plant soybeans and corn in the same field (Leviticus 19:19). Cursing your parents calls for the death penalty -- so much for teenagers (Leviticus 20:9). So what else do you wish to cherry-pick?