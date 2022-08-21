Cheney's loss a loss for Republicans

The defeat of Liz Cheney indicates Republicans with any integrity at all are an endangered species. Donald Trump has corrupted the GOP from top to bottom, wants to turn it into a fascist party loyal to him, and doesn’t care about the Constitution, rule of law, or democracy itself. GOP stands for (G)eriatric (O)bsolete (P)athetic.

Trump criticized the FBI for doing its job executing a search warrant to recover top secret documents stolen by him. Pathetic wimps in the GOP like Kevin McCarthy, and the sock puppets and ventriloquist dummies at fixed news and other disseminators of right-wing tripe, went hysterical. Not because Trump committed espionage, but because the DOJ is holding him accountable.

Trump is being investigated by state and federal prosecutors for at least eight felonies: Sedition, obstruction of justice, espionage, interference with official acts, inciting a riot, etc. The GOP would rather march in lock step behind their corrupt fuehrer than to stand up for the Constitution they took an oath to protect. Trump is a pathological liar only caring about himself, and the GOP is too gutless to hold him in check. People must vote against every Republican. They will only learn if they lose.

Russell Broadway, Waterloo