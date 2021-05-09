Chauvin deserves the maximum sentence

Regarding "Chauvin unlikely to get the maximum," in the April 27 Courier: Any common citizen doing the same crime would get the maximum or even the death penalty for first-degree murder. He'll likely get the minimum unless BLM keeps up the pressure. I'm glad he at least got a jury that could think and reason and were more than intimidated wimps.

Some bills in the Iowa Legislature were cleverly made to sound good but have deceit in them. One says to protect drivers from lawsuits if they injure someone blocking the road. Is this really intended to allow anyone to legally run over animal rights activists and BLM protesters? I bet this is being pushed by animal ag operators and the police union.

And allowing parents to teach kids to drive rather than a qualified driving instructor? Too many parents will teach their kids to "just do whatever you can get away with when the law isn't watching. Speed, drive like the parents do." This is initiated by the same Republicans that want to get rid of enforcement cameras and speed limits, and get rids of face mask requirements, even though they call themselves "pro-life."

Herman Lenz, Sumner

