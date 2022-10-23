 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles Thomson is wrong for House District 58

This letter concerns Charlie Thomson, who is running as a Republican in the House 58 race that covers Bremer, Chickasaw and Floyd Counties. On July 3, 2021, when Charles City was getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July in Central Park in downtown Charles City, a house Charlie Thomson owns right across the street from the park displayed a huge sign which was at least 20 feet by 20 feet which stated "Trump Won, Save America," which many people who saw it thought it was Charlie Thomson's way of continuing the big lie. And this day was meant for celebrating our independence not for advertising the big lie for Donald Trump. This was very disrespectful. I have a question for Mr. Thomson and the voters of the House 58 race: Is Thomson an election denier and a supporter of a man, Donald Trump, who incited rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, to attack our nation's Capitol where police officers were beaten and killed? I believe voting for Charlie Thomson would be very wrong.

Robert Carey, Charles City

