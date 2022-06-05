 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Charge gun manufacturers to police schools

More mass shooting of our children. Isn't it time to do something? How long is this going to be allowed to continue? When, where will be the next one? Maybe someone in your own family will be shot, or maybe do the shooting. 

If you aren't going to control guns, put armed guards in every school and make the gun industry and its customers pay for the biggest burden of it. Somebody has to be accountable. My part is demanding action. What's your part? 

No, I'm not a Republican. No, I'm not a Democrat. I'm an American!

Harold C. Hoffman Jr., Aurora

 

