Change to CFU cable service is unwelcome

Cedar Falls Utilities sent out letters about updating its fiber net infrastructure. For TV service we will be required to install either a set-top box or tuner on TVs you wish to use. How can they limit my access to TV viewing by using my TV tuner? These devices will be "free" for one year, then apparently we will be charged a monthly fee. I used to have faith in CFU to provide honest help and support to its subscribers. Now, they are better than the major cable suppliers. It is just another way for utility companies to charge for additional revenue.