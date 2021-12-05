 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Change to CFU cable service is unwelcome

  • 0
LTE

Cedar Falls Utilities sent out letters about updating its fiber net infrastructure. For TV service we will be required to install either a set-top box or tuner on TVs you wish to use. How can they limit my access to TV viewing by using my TV tuner? These devices will be "free" for one year, then apparently we will be charged a monthly fee. I used to have faith in CFU to provide honest help and support to its subscribers. Now, they are better than the major cable suppliers. It is just another way for utility companies to charge for additional revenue.

Ed Mowery, Cedar Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News