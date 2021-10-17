I would like to recognize the Friends of the Cedar Falls Public Library as we celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week Oct. 17-23.

The Friends of the Cedar Falls Public Library was established in 1982 by future-thinking, community-minded people to make our library a strong entity in the community. Through Friends memberships and used book sales in the Book Nook, the Friends support hundreds of library programs and other building features that enhance the library experience.

The public library plays such an important role in the life of any community by offering many programs and resources at no cost to the users. It’s been a great experience to be more involved with the library as the current president of the Friends board. I follow in the footsteps of many other community members who have given so much personal time and effort to make our library what it is today.

I invite you to stop in the Cedar Falls Public Library to enjoy what it has to offer. Consider joining the Friends of the Cedar Falls Public Library today.

Kay Thuesen, Cedar Falls

