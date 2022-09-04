 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Valley sets good example for society

  • 0
LTE

I recently took the opportunity to show my respect for a friend's father's celebration of life. At this celebration, were several people I call my friends but our friendship goes deeper than that. We are more like a family. Brought together by the Catholic school system (St. Mary's & St. John's ultimately together at Columbus). Though we don't get together often, when we do we never miss a beat.This connection is what made my wife want to raise our kids here in the Cedar Valley, seeing that love and respect I have with those outside my bloodline. When it comes down to it, it's very simple! Treat others with respect. Treat others the way you wish to be treated. Do what's best for everyone. Help those in need. Something our society and government could learn from!

Zach White, Cedar Falls

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't understand vote

No matter where you live, higher prices are impacting us all. At both the national and state level, Republicans have failed to raise the minim…

Time for Chuck to go

Chuck Grassley has lost his ability to reason and is grossly out of touch with reality. His quote about the IRS, “Are they going to have a str…

Keep up your properties

Awhile back I received a letter from the city of Cedar Falls saying as a home owner we needed to keep our property well maintained, etc. Appar…

Return to prosperity

The U.S. just hit two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth (also known as a recession), and it seems like there has never been more unc…

Iowa rife with fake service dogs

Iowa rife with fake service dogs

I recently returned to Iowa to see family. Every second there reminded of why I moved. Dogs in every hotel, restaurants and grocery stores. Al…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News