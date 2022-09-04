Cedar Valley sets good example for society

I recently took the opportunity to show my respect for a friend's father's celebration of life. At this celebration, were several people I call my friends but our friendship goes deeper than that. We are more like a family. Brought together by the Catholic school system (St. Mary's & St. John's ultimately together at Columbus). Though we don't get together often, when we do we never miss a beat.This connection is what made my wife want to raise our kids here in the Cedar Valley, seeing that love and respect I have with those outside my bloodline. When it comes down to it, it's very simple! Treat others with respect. Treat others the way you wish to be treated. Do what's best for everyone. Help those in need. Something our society and government could learn from!