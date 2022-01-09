Cedar Valley Christian ministers angered by vandalism at mosque

We were saddened and angered by the recent vandalism at Masjid-al-Noor Islamic Center. As Christians, we were sickened by the appearance of the cross next to hateful words. While we and our churches may understand the meaning of the cross in various ways, we all vehemently denounce its use as a symbol of hatred or dominance. Instead, we affirm the cross as a symbol of God’s love for all humans and God’s power over hatred and death.