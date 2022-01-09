Cedar Valley Christian ministers angered by vandalism at mosque

We were saddened and angered by the recent vandalism at Masjid-al-Noor Islamic Center. As Christians, we were sickened by the appearance of the cross next to hateful words. While we and our churches may understand the meaning of the cross in various ways, we all vehemently denounce its use as a symbol of hatred or dominance. Instead, we affirm the cross as a symbol of God’s love for all humans and God’s power over hatred and death.
David Cushing, director of Adult Faith Formation, Catholic Parishes of Waterloo; the Rev. Elizabeth Duff-Popplewell, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Cedar Falls; Pastor Amy Eisenmann, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls; Reginald Green, treasurer, Cedar Valley Interfaith Council; the Rev. Johnny Janssen, Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls; the Rev. Brian Julin-McCleary, St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls; the Rev. Christine Kaplunas, Unity Presbyterian Church, Waterloo; the Rev. Dr. Dave Kivett, Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls; the Rev. Scott Keele Kober, First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls; the Rev. Dr. Lawrence E. Marshall, Payne Memorial AME Church, Waterloo; the Rev. Dr. Ruth Ratliff, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Cedar Falls; the Rev. Dr. Amy Lea Wiles, First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo