LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Cedar Falls Winter Concert was a delight

I am the lucky grandma of a 15-year-old Cedar Falls High School boy who loves to sing and has a good singing voice. He put that voice to good use last week at the high school's Winter Concert, and I was lucky enough to attend. What a wonderful performance by all three choirs! Each student was completely involved and responsive to their excellent director, Eliott Kranz, who had done a superb job of selecting pieces to perform. The accompanist, Elizabeth Wild and the student teacher, Carly Girtz, added to the perfection of the evening. As a plus, at the end of the concert any Cedar Falls graduate that had been a part of these choirs was invited to the stage to sing a final selection. It was wonderful! The whole performance put a positive and special glow on my holiday season and assures me there are amazing young people to lead our schools, cities and country in the future. Great job, Cedar Falls High School Vocal Music Department -- you are the best!

Lynne Longseth, Cedar Falls

 

