Cedar Falls sewage pollutes Cedar River

Most people are probably unaware that the Cedar Falls sewage plant regularly releases "processed" sewage directly into the Cedar River. Stand at George Wyth State Park, and it looks like an unflushed toilet floating downstream. Yesterday I watched two geese and their babies swimming through it, and some unsuspecting fishermen pulling their fishing lines out of the slimy brown clumps. It makes me sick. How is this OK? There has to be a better way. The river is the greatest asset this area has, why use such a lazy and old-fashioned method of disposal to destroy it? Make some changes, shell out a few bucks and find another way.