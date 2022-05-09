Cedar Falls mayor too focused on green agenda

Lately Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green has been on a roll with his personal environmental agenda items dominating the business of the city.

Lately Green has rolled out more proclamations then any other mayor in the city’s history.

In recent City Council meetings proclamations have been issued for birds, bees, bikes, “No Mow May,” and now his new priority, fireworks. Makes one wonder when citizens will be Green’s top priority?

Citizens recently picked up 2.5 tons of litter during a city cleanup effort. When we are finished with “No Mow May” where residents yards can grow weeds and dandelions over 8 inches, visitors and neighbors will witness how trashy these “wild prairies” make our city look. We will have to change our welcome signs from “Tree City USA” to “Weed City Iowa”

Green is inserting his green goals into managing our city. Public safety and taxes should be the number one proclamation our mayor should issue.

Finally, our mayor is pushing for a bigger window on being able to use fireworks in our city. I hope when the Fourth of July rolls around and fireworks are constantly being set off, you will post the mayor and City Council home phone numbers by your phones so you can call them at midnight about fireworks.

John Hagarty, Cedar Falls

