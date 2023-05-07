The intense criticism of Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green for his reluctance to sign the Pride Month proclamation illustrates the kind of intolerance that his critics claim to be opposing.

Virtually every religion in its orthodox embodiment condemns homosexuality and affirms that there are but two genders. So why shouldn’t conservative Christians, Jews or Muslims be able to express their views on the subject without being viciously attacked by those who disagree with those views?

The Human Rights Commission should be rushing to the defense of Mayor Green, not because they agree with his views, but precisely because they don’t. Basic human rights like freedom of speech and freedom of religion are more about defending unpopular positions than pandering to angry mobs that want to silence those expressing ideas with which they disagree.

Peter Voorhees, Cedar Falls