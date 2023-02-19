On Tuesday, March 7, area voters will have the opportunity to approve a $35 million bond referendum for Hawkeye Community College. This bond will not increase property taxes, but simply continue the levy rate at about $1.20/month on a $100,000 home.

I’m particularly excited about Hawkeye’s plan to add a Science, Technology, Science, and Math (STEM) Learning Center on campus to introduce middle school and high school students to career pathways in STEM. Using state-of-the-art interactive technologies, students will apply academic knowledge to practical challenges through simulation and teamwork. The proposed STEM Learning Center will be unique in the state of Iowa, and would certainly be a draw for students from across Iowa and the Midwest.

The STEM Learning Center would join other important initiatives to impart technical and trade skills, as well as to expand local law enforcement training opportunties. This is on top of necessary upgrades and replacements to the aging HVAC, electrical, and plumbing on campus.

Hawkeye’s many offerings are an excellent resource for residents in their professional and personal development. After studying the plans for this bond, I fully support Hawkeye’s request and hope you will join me in voting in favor of the bond.

Rob Green

mayor, Cedar Falls