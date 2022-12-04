Cedar Falls housing survey is meaningless

The city of Cedar Falls recently put out a survey on housing -- I did not get through the whole thing. It was asking my opinion on things like, “Do we need more duplexes?” Honestly, I don’t know, and I’ll bet most people reading these words don’t either. We elect people to hire people whose job it is to figure things like that out. I realized I was making selections out of ignorance, or worse randomly, and I didn’t want to do that. I don’t understand what the value of this survey could possibly be. How is an able-bodied person living in a house in College Hill supposed to know if we need more wheelchair accessible housing? These decisions should be based on data, not a bunch of people thinking, “Things seem okay to me” as they look up and down their block.