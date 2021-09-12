Cedar falls has better uses for $4.5 million

Do we really need a $4.5 million remodel of City Hall? The city of Cedar Falls staff says they need to do this to better serve the community. Did the citizens bring this remodel request to our representatives? I don’t see how this remodel is going to better serve the community. It seems to me a reduction in spending or additional services is more in the interest of the citizens. I thought the new public safety building was going to be the answer to all of our problems. Let’s take that $4.5 million and put it toward the Recreational River Area and Riverbank Improvements Project. The river area project will complement our already great trails system. That is what I call return on investment. Disclaimer: I do not live within the city limits of Cedar Falls, but I do own property within the city limits.