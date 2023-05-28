Related to this story

Most Popular

Hydrogen is the fuel of the future

Hydrogen is the fuel of the future

Hydrogen has long been recognized as a possible alternative to fossil fuels because it has a high energy content and its combustion does not p…

The jackals are at the gates

The jackals are at the gates

Every now and then you meet someone who is spectacular — rarely so now that political correctness/cancel culture/transgenderism/CRT crap try d…

Incensed by Biden administration

Incensed by Biden administration

I was incensed to hear our president, while speaking at a college, say our biggest problem in America is white supremacy. The only ones who wo…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio