Only the most out-of-touch politicians vote to raise their own salaries more than 70% at one time. That is exactly what five of the seven City Council members in Cedar Falls did recently. Councilmembers Dunn, Gansfield, Harding, Kruse, and Schultz all fought hard for their taxpayer funded raises. While most city staff and members of the private sector were rewarded with annual raises of between 3-8%, our City Council members want even more. In addition to their one-time more than 70% raise, they will also receive an annual consumer price index raise moving forward. The council members all cited how much work they have to do. Didn’t they know what they were signing up for when they ran for office?