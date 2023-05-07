The Cedar Falls City Council will soon be considering a resolution to adopt the recently completed Cedar Falls housing needs assessment. The study was sponsored by the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation with one critical goal of identifying specific housing needs and solutions to allow for the continued growth of our community.

Having worked for the city of Cedar Falls for nearly 30 years overseeing many aspects of development, a critical initial component point for developers and development in any community is a housing needs assessment.

Why housing? Typically, the first question by any developer or company considering a project in Cedar Falls is, “Where is your housing assessment?” When one can’t be produced, it drastically and negatively affects the city, its potential for continued economic growth, and access to certain state incentives for housing related development.

Continued successful job growth in Cedar Falls will require a growing local workforce. These new/additional employees will require available and affordable workforce housing options. Additional workforce housing, whether new construction, infill, or rental, will create a stable and growing tax base. This growing tax base allows Cedar Falls to provide local amenities that attract these new employees to our community. Without available and affordable workforce housing options, the natural cycle of successful economic development in Cedar Falls will slow or cease.

Bob Seymour, Cedar Falls

Bird-brained

“Give 'em the Bird!”

How many times did we hear that slogan from Brenna Bird’s campaign for attorney general?

Once elected, Bird wasted no time putting that little ditty to work.

Recently Bird has “given the Bird” to survivors of sexual assault by “pausing” claim payments while “carefully evaluating whether this is an appropriate use of funds,” according to the attorney general’s press secretary Alyssa Brouillet.

Since 1989 victim compensation funds come from fines, fees, and penalties paid by convicted criminals, not taxpayer dollars. And the majority of victims were juveniles, according to 2021 Iowa annual report.

Bird decided to sign on to a Texas legal case which creates unnecessary obstacles for Iowa women to have access to mifepristone, an abortion pill which has proven to be safe and effective for over 20 years.

Bird should concentrate on the duties of her office: consumer protection, representing departments of state government, enforcing environmental protection laws, the criminal justice system and providing assistance to crime victims.

Inserting herself into Iowans’ personal matters, picking on vulnerable people and pushing the extreme MAGA agenda Bird campaigned on is not in the job description.

Deb Lechtenberg, Dundee

GOP and ethanol

A Republican bill just approved by two votes (217-215) spending $38.6 billion dollars on incentives for biofuels and ethanol is most likely more benefit to shareholders than farmers. Wouldn't Iowa be better off not encouraging soil be taken and torn up for pipelines and non-food products? Ethanol gives less MPG and creates toxic disposals. Why pay refineries tax money to both produce and dispose when our climate goal is an alternate energy source? Could it be because those who hold shares have political clout and want windfalls not windmills?

Linda Kofoed, Cedar Falls

Innocent children

I am writing in response to Lynette Hartman's letter regarding the 'war' being waged by Republicans on the transgender community. You state that you are "a straight Iowa Christian completely horrified by this warfare."

As a Christian, do you believe that we are all "fearfully and wonderfully made" (Psalm 139:5) in God's image? If so, did God make a mistake with these confused children?

Do you believe when Jesus said, "And if anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to be thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around his neck"? (Mark 9:42)

Education used to be about reading, writing and 'rithmetic. These days, many school districts make it a competition of controlling our children with their woke agenda.

Every adult has the right to live the life they choose. Why is it "hate" to protect children until they become adults and can make their own decisions without the misguided support of so many influential adults? I don't understand how any adult, especially "Christian" adults, can encourage children to irreversibly mutilate their bodies in the youth of their life.

Children deserve to live an innocent life.

Matthew Cohea, Cedar Falls

Persecuting victims

Let's say someone breaks into my house and steals all my stuff. The person is put on trial and the defense is cross-examining me. They ask, "Did the burglar really break in or did you consent to give him your stuff?" "Did you scream loud enough for the neighbors to hear when you discovered the burglary?" "Are you just making a false accusation because you want to get back at the robber?" These questions sound absurd in the context of another crime, but that's what rape victims are asked all the time, including, most recently, Jean Carroll. Only one question is relevant: "Did Donald Trump have sex with her without her consent?" If so, he should have been criminally prosecuted but since that isn't an option at this point, at least make him pay financially. And, let's stop persecuting rape victims for having the courage to step forward.

Allen Hays, Cedar Falls

Real intolerance

The intense criticism of Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green for his reluctance to sign the Pride Month proclamation illustrates the kind of intolerance that his critics claim to be opposing.

Virtually every religion in its orthodox embodiment condemns homosexuality and affirms that there are but two genders. So why shouldn’t conservative Christians, Jews or Muslims be able to express their views on the subject without being viciously attacked by those who disagree with those views?

The Human Rights Commission should be rushing to the defense of Mayor Green, not because they agree with his views, but precisely because they don’t. Basic human rights like freedom of speech and freedom of religion are more about defending unpopular positions than pandering to angry mobs that want to silence those expressing ideas with which they disagree.

Peter Voorhees, Cedar Falls

Vote your beliefs

Some facts::

An April NPR poll found that 61% of Americans support abortion while 37% of Americans oppose abortion.

An April 23 Associated Press-NORC Center Poll indicated that 71% of Americans “say gun laws should be stricter," including about half of Republicans, the vast majority of Democrats and a majority of those in gun-owning households.”

You know what camp you are in. When you go to vote, be true to yourself and vote for the candidate that represents you.

Do your research on the incumbents and challengers with respect to sources of money. We have all seen the recent news about Justice Thomas and his accepting free travel and gifts Harlan Crow. In my job, accepted anything greater than $25 was not permitted. What is your position on influence/bribery?

Some folks are taking shots at Biden for his age. Well, we have senators and representatives that are pushing 90+ years old. Any concerns there?

In summary:

Vote for what you believe in; research and use data.

Get the money and influence out of our our politics.

Representatives and senators should be on term limits -- it makes it harder for the lobbyists to influence.

Tim Murphy, Waterloo

Housing needs

My family has been involved in Cedar Falls in the community and business for many years. At Benton’s Concrete, like most businesses, we continue to look for good people to hire. While it’s been more difficult to hire people the past few years, it’s also been difficult to allow those that want to live in Cedar Falls to do so. As many know, the Cedar Falls housing market is difficult, especially so when we’re looking at the more modest price ranges. The Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation has done a great job lining up a housing study to see if there are ways to encourage the overall housing market. This could be done by zoning, going after state and federal dollars, or even incentivizing. Either way, I hope the City Council will consider voting for the study to recognize the work that’s been done and the housing issues that need addressed.

Forrest Benton, Cedar Falls

Biden investigation

Dear Senator Grassley: I saw you on the TV the other night. Thank you for sharing information you’ve obtained which, if true, puts President Biden right smack in the middle of a possible serious bribery scandal involving a “foreign national.” You claim that a high-placed whistleblower has informed you of an existing Justice Department document which explains the scheme in some detail. If the DOJ refuses to give you the complete, unredacted original file that has been in their possession for some time, please go on national prime time TV and let the American people judge the evidence you already have. We have the right to know. Who keeps protecting the Biden family?

If the evidence proves that Biden was in fact monetarily leveraging his official office to sway foreign or domestic policy, his resignation or impeachment should be forthcoming as early as yesterday. Taking bribes from foreign countries is treason.

But you know what I think?

I think you guys are just flapping your gums as usual. Republicans are notorious for talking tough, only to cave when the going gets tough. People are tired of “stern letters” to DOJ. We need action.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo