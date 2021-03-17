Cedar Falls beautification needs new focus

Why is Cedar Falls so up on the beautification of the North Cedar neighborhood? As far as I can see from my front door and a solid block beside and to Center Street, there is a whole lot of junk. At least 13 junk cars and trucks within a block of my property. Trucks sitting, filled with garbage and junk. One lot has four junk vehicles and two junk boats. Junk machinery. Vehicles that haven't moved for years. Owned by a business owner in Cedar Falls. Several calls and emails have gotten nowhere. If a business wants to have a junkyard within city limits, they should have to erect a fence around the property to block the property from view. I would put up a privacy fence so I cannot see it from my front door, but I am fairly certain that is against city code. The irritation from seeing the junk while driving home would not be remedied by my putting up my own fence regardless.