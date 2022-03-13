CDC has earn Americans' distrust

Interesting. I wonder if they have self-reflected as to why their trust was “wounded.” I am one who never really questioned our medical institutions. But watching and listening to them for two years, my trust is not only wounded, it is broken. Doctors smeared for treating their patients; internationally renowned experts cancelled; research results withheld or worse, falsified. FDA-approved drugs with proven results outlawed; I could go on and on. So, what would "heal" my mistrust? How about an acknowledgement of allowing their public role to be politicized? How about accepting responsibility for knowingly misleading the public? It is a simple rule of life: If you want to rebuild trust, issue an apology. The American people deserve one. It might even heal that wound somewhat.