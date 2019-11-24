JOE GORTON
WATERLOO — As Iowa’s presidential caucus draws near, many Democrats are concerned about our options. Our highest-polling candidates are struggling to put together a coalition to unite our progressive base while expanding our tent to include moderates and disaffected Republicans.
This is why I urge my fellow Democrats to caucus for Sen. Cory Booker. His qualifications and experience are unmatched by any of his opponents. As a city council member and mayor of Newark, N.J., he helped double the amount of affordable housing while cutting the city deficit in half.
As a U.S. senator, he is fighting for economic policies that empower America’s working families and locally owned businesses. Senator Booker supports urgent action on our health care crisis that keeps Medicare for All at the heart of the fight and creates immediate action on lowering prescription drug prices. He is relentless in advocating for policies to protect protect our planet from climate protect our planet from climate change.
On issues ranging from criminal justice reform to rebuilding our infrastructure, Senator Booker is the only Democrat who can unite a large majority Americans on behalf a 21st century reform agenda.
