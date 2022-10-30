Catholic Worker House appreciates new kitchen

The Catholic Worker House, Waterloo, now has a functioning and up-to-date kitchen! A dedication ceremony for the “Don Sullivan Kitchen” was held Oct. 4. This renovation was made possible because of generous donors. The advisory committee, staff, guests and meal recipients are very thankful to the many friends who participated in the fundraising for this project.

A special thank you goes out to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque Franciscan Ministry Fund, for their generous grant. This kitchen project will benefit so many, and their gift is very appreciated.

Rose Quirk, advisory committee member

No to 'strict scrutiny'

Vote no on the proposed constitutional amendment. Backers say it’s just adding the U.S. Second Amendment to the Iowa Constitution. But why bother? We already have the Second Amendment.

The Iowa amendment goes much further than the Second Amendment, because it adds: “Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny." According to a Drake University law professor: “What that means is attempts to regulate guns will have a large hurdle to jump over in order to be OK."

Iowa has several common-sense gun laws, such as the law that says someone with a restraining order or convicted of domestic violence, cannot own a gun. If the amendment passes, that law might be declared unconstitutional.

Or, if a future Legislature passes a law that 18-year-olds cannot own an assault weapon, that law might be challenged. The Iowa Supreme Court might say it does not meet “strict scrutiny” and declare it unconstitutional.

The words “strict scrutiny” do not appear anywhere in Iowa’s constitution. Not for life, liberty, or possessions; not for freedom of speech or religion. If this amendment passes, gun rights would be more protected than any of those rights.

Tony Reid, Cedar Falls

More cow bell, GOP?

I recently read comments from Gov. Kim Reynolds concerning the large budget surplus. She said that if it was shown that the state was over-collecting taxes it would return that money with more tax cuts. Well governor, how about investing some of that cash in Iowa instead. Let’s help small cities with their water, sewer, roads and educational needs, improve water quality and provide more financial assistance to our great parks, trails, lakes and rivers and natural areas.

Let’s promote Iowa’s cities (large & small) and our recreational and economic opportunities while making the state a better place to live. How about investing in that Iowa that countless RAGBRAI riders find so charming. That’s what creates growth, not tax cuts.

When I read or hear about Republicans and tax cuts, I think of cow bells. There is an old "Saturday Night Live" skit that opens with a cowbell heavy ‘70s rock band playing, and the producer stops them and wants more cow bell. More cow bell, eh Kim?

Dick Dewater, Evansdale

Kudos, Gary Kelley

On Monday, once again The Courier’s Melody Parker steps inside a personal story and brilliantly captures the essence of a person and his extraordinary accomplishments. We take pleasure walking around inside a gallery of Gary Kelley’s accomplishments. We stand back, with awe and wonder, observing the magnitude and magnificence of his work. We claim him as a gracious citizen in Cedar Falls and celebrate his career decision to remain in Iowa.

Len Froyen, Cedar Falls

No to school vouchers

The rosy picture Gov. Reynolds is trying to portray for her private school voucher program is not so rosy at all. Private schools do not have to provide for special needs students. Behavioral problem students are not part of the private school system as they do not have assistance to those challenges. There would be a lot of unmet needs, a lot of students with no place to go. The public schools serve all students -- those with special needs, those with behavior problems, those who speak a second language, those who are gifted, those who are twice exceptional -- all students. Question, Gov. Reynolds: If private schools are not an option for all students, why should taxpayer money go to support them? Answer: It shouldn’t.

Public schools post the standardized test scores and how they relate to state averages. Private schools rarely, if ever, publicly posted how they compare. Taking away school tax money will hurt all of our public schools systems. Rural areas will suffer greatly. Our past Gov. Branstad was successful in removing bargaining rights for Iowa teachers. He stripped them of any fight power that they once had to make their working conditions better. Wonder why teachers are leaving?

Konnie Rindels, Evansdale

GOP obstructionism

On issue after issue the Republican Party no longer listens to the majority opinion. It has become the party of No.

No to women’s reproductive rights. No to maintaining election access and election integrity. No to lower drug costs. No to better roads and bridges. No to sensible gun laws. No to affordable health care. No to slowing global warming. No to fully funding public education.

The Democratic Party, in contrast, follows the will of the people and strives to maintain a government that works for everyday Iowans. In order to keep a government that achieves critical and popular goals, we need to vote for Democratic candidates.

Thomas Hill, Cedar Falls

Throw the bums out

I've read, with more amusement than concern, that the upcoming election will be absolutely crucial in determining the future of humanity. Uh huh. If the Democrats win, it'll be business as usual, buying votes by giving tax dollars to the deadbeats. If the Republicans win, it'll be the same, but your tax dollars will go to the fat cats. Neither scenario seems likely to doom Western civilization. What is serious is a $31 trillion debt, a military machine that gobbles up $2 billion a day, tuition and other social giveaways, and a government totally oblivious to everything but campaign donors. It is the people in office now who created this mess, not those trying to unseat them! Time to start over, vote out all the incumbents and the next election -- repeat -- and keep repeating until we get responsible government.

Lon TePaske, Cedar Falls