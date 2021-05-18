Cartoon on bicyclists was disrespectful

I picture the Courier staff doubled over with laughter at the May 9 editorial cartoon "Waterloo Wildlife." I don't even live in Waterloo, and felt it insulting to be called peculiar and compared to wildlife. Hopefully the RAGBRAI riders will be able to enjoy Waterloo and not have to mingle with those who "have" to bike. How welcome they will feel, or will they? Where in your disparaging stereotypes do other riders fit in? Those who "have" to ride to get to work, or can't afford a vehicle or have health issues and can't drive. Don't forget the elderly and youths who would love to use public transportation, except Met Transit doesn't operate after 6:15 p.m. or on Sundays. So did you exclude the rest of the Cedar Valley as to not offend college students and environmental friendly commuters? And why is it necessary to offend certain residents who are doing the best they can, especially during the last year. Haven't we all been there before?