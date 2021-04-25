Carrying a gun saved my life

I write in response to the April 18 letter from Max Schreiber of Cedar Falls. He laments the recent gun laws in Iowa. He said the Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment when firearms were single shot muzzle loaders. So, you are saying the only weapons that fall under the Second Amendment are ones in use in the 18th century? I guess that would also apply the First Amendment. This is the one that protects (not gives) your right to express your opinion. I would imagine you expressed it on a computer. Sorry, those weren't around in the 18th century, so you had no right to express that opinion.
I have had a carry permit for over 36 years. I have never broken a law with my guns. I once had my life saved because I was carrying a revolver when I caught a guy trying to break into my house. I never even pointed it at him. My training kicked in and the sight of it made him want to leave.
I will continue to carry weapons to protect me and my family. If that scares you I suggest you go to a safe room.
Jim Whitmer, Waterloo