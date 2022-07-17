 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Carney family fundraiser is July 24

Once again the Carney family will be holding an event to raise money to help bring awareness to a very rare disease called cadasil. This has attacked the family of a sibling and there is no known treatment and no cure. His wife and three of their four children have been diagnosed with this horrible disease. We started doing events in 2018 and have held an event each year since, except 2020 because of the pandemic. With the help of family, friends, neighbors, and local businesses we have raised over $35,000 each year and may hit around $45,000 this year. We can only do this if we get help from more family, friends, and neighbors. Our event will take place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at the Cedar Falls Amvets. There will be a 50/50 raffle, music, silent auction, and food for a good-will donation. All of the remaining seven sons will be in attendance, as well as some of their family members.

Thank you in advance. Hope to see you there.

Gary Carney, Cedar Falls

 

