Carbon pipelines are not a climate solution

Two CO2, carbon dioxide pipelines are being planned by Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures. They would cross some 400 miles through Iowa. The pipelines are marketed as “green.” This is a completely false premise.

CO2 pipelines are dangerous and not the solution for capturing CO2. Their danger was demonstrated last year in Mississippi when a CO2 pipeline leaked and exploded. CO2 is a heavy gas that stays close to the ground, potentially asphyxiating people and throttling car engines, so you cannot escape.

CO2 pipelines are not the solution to get rid of our so ubiquitous CO2. CO2 pipelines are extremely threatening to Iowa’s well-being. They impact unjustly land owners, they destroy farmland, they are enormously costly, they are to be built with public monies, and on and on. The building of CO2 pipelines is a terrifically bad idea.

Please watch this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f87Mybnq2_M. This presentation is exceptionally good, telling us objectively the facts involved in a CO2 pipeline.

Even though you might not be in the path of these proposed CO2 pipelines right now, their route might be changed.

Please call or write to the Iowa Utility Board who will sit in judgment of these proposals. Voice your opposition.

Renata Sack, Cedar Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0