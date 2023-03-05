The proposed carbon sequestering pipeline is a wealth transfer from the taxpayers to wealthy corporations and individuals. You can tell it is a scam because of what is proposed. They are going to pump carbon into the ground, because ...? Because that was the easiest way to get the money. The bureaucrats and the politicians would sign off on giving the money.

This will not save ethanol or the corn industry. In fact, over time, it will hurt the ethanol industry because they are taking the easy money from the taxpayers instead of investing in more positive ways to sell and market their product.

Why are they in such a rush to push this pipeline through the Iowa Utilities Board? Because they are worried the Legislature will wake up and recognize this project for what it really is -- a taxpayer rip off.

We have some in the Legislature who understand that this project is not good for Iowa. Unfortunately, there are those in control of committees that have bought into the false narrative that this project is good for Iowa.

Tim Junker, Allison