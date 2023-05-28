There is one very important question not being asked, or explained for that matter, in regard to the proposed carbon pipelines currently being debated in the state. If these pipelines are allowed to be built and allowed to transport the biproduct of the ethanol industry to sequestration sites in Illinois and North Dakota, what happens to the carbon product after it is delivered to these facilities? This product is delivered under pressure so what type of materials are these facilities made of to withstand that pressure and not leach back into the environment? Are these pipeline proposals really a viable plan to protect the environment and enhance the ethanol processors, or are they really just an elaborate hoax to funnel government subsidies into the bank accounts of these companies? Seriously, what happens to all that pressurized gas once it is pumped into these facilities? Will it leach back into the earth? Will it explode from too much pressure? Is there some sort of vent system to control the pressure, and if there is a vent system where does that gas vent to? Does anyone have answers to these questions? Just curious!