Letters to the Editor

Captain Kirk in space can inspire us all

LTE

Oct. 13 was a big day for Star Trek fans. Our beloved Captain James T. Kirk from Riverside, Iowa, (William Shatner), blasted into space aboard a Blue Origins capsule. Upon landing, he emotionally commented on the beauty and fragility of our planet. That also can be said for its occupants. We have a responsibility to care for each other, including sacrificing a bit of our convenience and autonomy in battling COVID-19. In "The Wrath of Khan" (1982), Spock says, “Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.” Captain Kirk answers, “Or the one.” Can we agree to put our contentious politics, conspiracy theories, and "My body, my choice" beliefs aside for the greater good? The lives of many vulnerable members of our communities depend on it.

Linda Taylor, Waterloo

