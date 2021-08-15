 Skip to main content
Capitol riot investigation would point to Trump
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Capitol riot investigation would point to Trump

LTE

The Republicans don't want any investigation into the attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 because it might point a finger at their Fuehrer, who told the attackers to "fight like hell." Too many of them took that to mean beat up or  kill the Democrats. They want us to think it was just a Sunday school picnic and just forget about it. If Biden lost the election there wouldn't have been any violent attack, and we wouldn't keep hearing the old stinking lie about voter fraud.

That fatal boating accident at Adventureland, the AP reporter had enough bravery and backbone to report the victim was trapped in his seat belt upside-down under water. If that had been a motor vehicle upside-down in a river, no law enforcement person would have dared to mention anything that might sting that sacred idol, the seat belt law. They'd only report the victim died in the accident. Google search for "victims of seat belt laws."

Herman Lenz, Sumner

