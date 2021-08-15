Capitol riot investigation would point to Trump

The Republicans don't want any investigation into the attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 because it might point a finger at their Fuehrer, who told the attackers to "fight like hell." Too many of them took that to mean beat up or kill the Democrats. They want us to think it was just a Sunday school picnic and just forget about it. If Biden lost the election there wouldn't have been any violent attack, and we wouldn't keep hearing the old stinking lie about voter fraud.