Iowa Republican lawmakers, Big Trucking, and insurance companies are pushing a dastardly thing through the Legislature that will make trucking immune from reasonable lawsuits, even when the large truck is to blame for a fatal crash. We'd have to be stupid to believe an 80,000 pound vehicle won't do more damage in a crash than a 3,000 pound one. Iowa always makes the worst top five states in the U.S. for having an above-average number of fatal crashes where large trucks are involved, doing 14.3% in 2020 while the national average was 8.9%. Google search for NHTSA Center for statistics and analysis, "large trucks involved in fatal crashes by state 2020," table 5. You'll never hear this fact from regular news. Republican lawmakers know where their election funding comes from, and it doesn't come from the people that want crash prevention. This legislation will bring on more speeding and carelessness by big rig drivers. Such lawmakers care more about votes and money than about the victims of big rig crashes, There arent nearly enough commercial vehicle enforcement personnel to properly police large trucks in Iowa.