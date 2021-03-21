Cancel culture goes from bad to worse

Just when we think the cancel culture wackos can’t get any worse, they do. Now the publishers have stopped printing six well-known children’s books by Dr. Seuss because someone doesn’t like the funny hat the cat is wearing or because they didn’t like the colored socks the fox has on. Parents of all nationalities have been using these books to teach their children important values for over 90 years. But now children can no longer enjoy these popular books.

We also have a problem in our nation's capital that we can no longer ignore. As time passes it becomes more obvious President Joe Biden is struggling physically and mentally. He seems confused, will not answer reporters' questions and has not yet scheduled a state of the union address in Congress. Those who really control the government didn’t mind as long as he was their puppet and they could pull the strings. Don’t worry, Vice President Kamala Harris ( a socialist like Joe ) has been warming up in the bull pen. Next in line is Nancy Pelosi. What a mess!