Cancel culture comes for Columbus

With this "cancel culture, erase history" attitude I knew it wouldn't be long before there was a cry to have Columbus High School's name changed. I am an alum of that school and never associated my school name/mascot with Christopher Columbus (what about Columbus, Ohio?). Yes, the mascot is a Sailor, but he looks more like Popeye than the fellow who "sailed the ocean blue." Many might not know, but the letters meant something about how it would shape the lives of its students.

Christ like

Obedient

Loyal

Unselfish

Mannerly

Beneficial

Upright

Studious

Can we please stop trying to cancel/erase things that some people find offensive. Learn to not be offended so easily.

Along with that, in my 40 years of being a citizen of the Cedar Valley never did I associate the Waterloo Police Department dragon to the KKK. It's a dragon, a mythical creature. Might as well erase/cancel all white sheets too.