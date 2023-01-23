Cabal of elites is the real power structure

In 2020, journalist Glenn Greenwald warned: “If Biden wins, that’s going to be the power structure; a Democratic Party fully united with neo-cons, Bush/Cheney operatives, CIA, FBI, NSA, Wall Street and Silicon Valley: presenting itself as the only protection against “fascism.” Truth is, with or without Joe Biden, the “power structure” Greenwald described was already in place years ago.

You’re essentially ruled by a cabal of corrupt, bureaucratic elites. Call them the deep state, permanent ruling class, whatever trips your trigger. They increasingly decide critical aspects of your daily life, operating both unnoticed and unaccountable. They control your money supply, health, educational and social policies, even your energy consumption. Rogue intel agencies control social media, thus controlling your access to information.

They’ve sold you the Russia hoax, COVID hysteria, global warming, a rigged election in 2020, and more recently, over-the-counter abortion. Additionally, they now attempt to sell you guilt reparations and illegal immigration as “social progress.” You buying all of this? Yeats warned of a time when “Things fall apart; the center cannot hold. Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world … and everywhere the ceremony of innocence is drowned; The best lack all conviction, while the worst are filled with passionate intensity.”

Steve Kapler, Waterloo