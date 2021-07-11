Business owners can be indolent too

While I do not entirely disagree with Mr. Cal Thomas, I must say that he misses the point that indolence not only affects workers but business owners as well. Entry level jobs provided by restaurants clearly provide income and some sort of stability, but even more importantly they are meant to instill values. Craftsmanship, pride in one's work, and working together with people of varied backgrounds toward a common goal were meta skills that these positions at one time sought to teach. Since moving back to Iowa pre-pandemic and working at two different prominent Iowa City area restaurants I can assure you I found none of these things. You want great employees? Challenge your business owners to be great leaders, because I assure you they are not.