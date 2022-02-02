Bureaucracy is what's wrong with education

Contrary to Democrat Liz Mathis’ recent column blaming Republicans for not supporting her efforts last year and now to end teacher shortages through “tasks forces and listening tours,” the real problem is the organizational structure of education in America. Until around 1965, the structure was mentor-driven, bottom-to-top; since then, the structure has, successfully for unions, not students, devolved into bureaucracy-driven, top-down. In short, education was then driven by career classroom teachers, up to administrators, with board approval; now, it’s driven by administrators/bureaucrats while herding humiliated teachers like dumb sheep. Oh, and board approval.
In 1965 East and West Highs each had one principal, vice-principal, and three counselors. In grades 10-12, East enrolled around 1,750 students while West had about 2,200. Both offered a full range of curricula including special needs, special reading, and five shop classes. Career classroom teachers determined curricula guided, not controlled, by department chairs. Career teachers were all over these buildings.
Today, Waterloo has one superintendent, countless assistant/associate superintendents, a central administration building so packed with middle managers, curriculum directors, secretaries they moved the tech department. Iowa teachers, overwhelmed with “professional development” overseers, can’t teach. Hey, University of Iowa teacher-training department, why’s nobody staying?
Tell Liz that’s the problem.
Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls