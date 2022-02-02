 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Bureaucracy is what's wrong with education

  • 0
LTE

Contrary to Democrat Liz Mathis’ recent column blaming Republicans for not supporting her efforts last year and now to end teacher shortages through “tasks forces and listening tours,” the real problem is the organizational structure of education in America. Until around 1965, the structure was mentor-driven, bottom-to-top; since then, the structure has, successfully for unions, not students, devolved into bureaucracy-driven, top-down. In short, education was then driven by career classroom teachers, up to administrators, with board approval; now, it’s driven by administrators/bureaucrats while herding humiliated teachers like dumb sheep. Oh, and board approval.

In 1965 East and West Highs each had one principal, vice-principal, and three counselors. In grades 10-12, East enrolled around 1,750 students while West had about 2,200. Both offered a full range of curricula including special needs, special reading, and five shop classes. Career classroom teachers determined curricula guided, not controlled, by department chairs. Career teachers were all over these buildings.

People are also reading…

Today, Waterloo has one superintendent, countless assistant/associate superintendents, a central administration building so packed with middle managers, curriculum directors, secretaries they moved the tech department. Iowa teachers, overwhelmed with “professional development” overseers, can’t teach. Hey, University of Iowa teacher-training department, why’s nobody staying?

Tell Liz that’s the problem.

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't punish addiction with prison

Don't punish addiction with prison

Our state as a whole needs to really look into how our taxpayer dollars are being spent, especially amidst this pandemic and workforce shortag…

Republicans don't respect the vote

Republicans don't respect the vote

I’ve been seeing a lot of keyed-up statements from Iowa’s Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks trying to convince us i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News