Bureaucracy is what's wrong with education

Contrary to Democrat Liz Mathis’ recent column blaming Republicans for not supporting her efforts last year and now to end teacher shortages through “tasks forces and listening tours,” the real problem is the organizational structure of education in America. Until around 1965, the structure was mentor-driven, bottom-to-top; since then, the structure has, successfully for unions, not students, devolved into bureaucracy-driven, top-down. In short, education was then driven by career classroom teachers, up to administrators, with board approval; now, it’s driven by administrators/bureaucrats while herding humiliated teachers like dumb sheep. Oh, and board approval.