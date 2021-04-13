Burden of Alzheimer's is growing

The Alzheimer’s Association’s 2021 Alzheimer’s disease facts and figures report illustrates that the burden of Alzheimer’s across the nation continues to grow. An estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older have Alzheimer’s dementia, including 66,000 in Iowa.

Deaths due to Alzheimer’s have increased by 145% since 2000, and as the U.S. population ages, Alzheimer’s is becoming a more common cause of death. For the fifth consecutive year the cost of caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s is surpassing a quarter of a trillion dollars. By 2050, these costs could rise to more than $1.1 trillion.

These enormous numbers have impacted me greatly. Alzheimer’s disease is very personal to me with both my husband and mother being diagnosed with ALZ with dementia. I organize walks every year for contributions and to help make everyone aware of this disease which affects more and more people every year.

It is vital for our country to continue investing in Alzheimer’s research to find future treatments, and ultimately a cure, while also advancing public policies and expanding care and support programs.

Rebecca Shock, Waterloo

