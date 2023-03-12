Do any of you know what "woke" is all about? It is simply being made aware of the feelings and experiences of others who are different from you.

The "bullying" that goes on currently in American schools is about 1% of what all of us experienced 10-30 years ago. Why? Because kids are now aware that people who are black, gay, Jewish, or some other group that used to be classed as "outsiders" or "different from us" have now been humanized through the curriculum that is "brainwashing" kids into thinking that everyone has value, and deserves to be respected.

So where are the current "bullies?" Watch Donald Trump. Watch Ron Desantis. Watch Marjorie Taylor Green. They, being in the powerful majority, rail against those who have the gall to look or think differently from them. Did you realize that late in WW II, when the Nazis had killed 6 million Jews, Gypsies, and gays, the German people were still convinced they were the victims and that "the other" was closing in to take away their guns, Bibles, and beliefs?

Bullies always believe themselves to be the real "victims." True story.

Ronald Orf, Tripoli