Thank you
LORI SEAWEL
The Beyond Pink TEAM
CEDAR FALLS -- The Beyond Pink TEAM wishes to thank SingleSpeed Brewing for organizing and sponsoring Pint Night Rides, an event that benefits local non-profits. We greatly appreciate the donation of 10 percent of their sales on Sept. 20 to the Beyond Pink TEAM. We were able to share information about our organization and how the funds donated would support women and men, in the Greater Cedar Valley, who need assistance during treatment following a diagnosis of breast cancer.
We also want to thank all the riders. I joined in on the ride from Downtown Cedar Falls to Downtown Waterloo. It was a good bunch and a nice ride on trails I hadn’t been on for a while. A breast cancer survivor myself (7 years), I rode in honor of my mom who is now 85 years old and a 29-year survivor.
It was a good evening for a ride with good food, good music, good drinks and good people for a good cause. Thank you, Single Speed!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.