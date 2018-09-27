Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LORI SEAWEL

The Beyond Pink TEAM

CEDAR FALLS -- The Beyond Pink TEAM wishes to thank SingleSpeed Brewing for organizing and sponsoring Pint Night Rides, an event that benefits local non-profits. We greatly appreciate the donation of 10 percent of their sales on Sept. 20 to the Beyond Pink TEAM. We were able to share information about our organization and how the funds donated would support women and men, in the Greater Cedar Valley, who need assistance during treatment following a diagnosis of breast cancer.

We also want to thank all the riders. I joined in on the ride from Downtown Cedar Falls to Downtown Waterloo. It was a good bunch and a nice ride on trails I hadn’t been on for a while. A breast cancer survivor myself (7 years), I rode in honor of my mom who is now 85 years old and a 29-year survivor.

It was a good evening for a ride with good food, good music, good drinks and good people for a good cause. Thank you, Single Speed!

