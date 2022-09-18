 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bring back comics

The new comics page in the print edition introduced (Tuesday) is so disappointing. Please consider bringing back many favorite comics. The E-edition cannot be read from my easy chair.

Paul Nelson, Waverly

