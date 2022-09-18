Bring back comics

The new comics page in the print edition introduced (Tuesday) is so disappointing. Please consider bringing back many favorite comics. The E-edition cannot be read from my easy chair.
Paul Nelson, Waverly
Planned Parenthood, America’s largest abortion lobby, recently announced they it spend $50 million dollars toward electing pro-abortion candid…
I applaud the efforts of Mayor Rob Green and Mayor Quentin Hart to work together to make Halloween a safe and fun and collaborative holiday.
If you favor increased crime, increasing fentanyl deaths, open borders, profitable Mexican cartels, vote Democrat. If you like higher welfare…
Ashley Hinson brings her hard-working, conservative Iowa values to Congress. She is a fiscal conservative and supports a smaller government th…
Iowa needs strong leaders who will give us a real seat at the table in Washington. Ashley Hinson is not afraid to speak up for Iowans on issue…
Years ago I voted for Grassley when he was someone willing to reach across party lines to do what's right for Iowans and his country. That is …
Liz Mathis crossed Northeast Iowa on Labor Day, championing our unions' hard-fought battles to gain safe working conditions and fair wages. Du…
America is in the midst of a deadly opioid epidemic. Deaths from opioid overdose have more than tripled since 2010, with almost 70,000 America…
Decades high inflation, American citizens abandoned overseas during a disastrously incompetent retreat from Afghanistan, wars around the globe…
Brothaz Barber Shop and the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties are hosting the second annual “Voter Ready Rally” block party…
