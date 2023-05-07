“Give 'em the Bird!”

How many times did we hear that slogan from Brenna Bird’s campaign for attorney general?

Once elected, Bird wasted no time putting that little ditty to work.

Recently Bird has “given the Bird” to survivors of sexual assault by “pausing” claim payments while “carefully evaluating whether this is an appropriate use of funds,” according to the attorney general’s press secretary Alyssa Brouillet.

Since 1989 victim compensation funds come from fines, fees, and penalties paid by convicted criminals, not taxpayer dollars. And the majority of victims were juveniles, according to 2021 Iowa annual report.

Bird decided to sign on to a Texas legal case which creates unnecessary obstacles for Iowa women to have access to mifepristone, an abortion pill which has proven to be safe and effective for over 20 years.

Bird should concentrate on the duties of her office: consumer protection, representing departments of state government, enforcing environmental protection laws, the criminal justice system and providing assistance to crime victims.

Inserting herself into Iowans’ personal matters, picking on vulnerable people and pushing the extreme MAGA agenda Bird campaigned on is not in the job description.

Deb Lechtenberg, Dundee