Border security is the purview of Congress

Q: Why are you calling on the Biden administration to make border security its New Year’s resolution?

The above question was on Sen. Grassley’s weekly post. Unless I was really asleep in civics class, the Congress makes and enacts laws, and the Executive Branch either signs or vetoes those laws.

It seems to me that Sen. Grassley is "passing the buck" on his and the Congress’ responsibility to enact a laws. So maybe it’s time for Sen. Grassley to show some leadership and help fix our immigration system.

Tim Murphy, Waterloo