ARLENE DODD

WASHBURN --- This is an outrage. Where is the humanity in this? Why haven't we, the people of the USA, stopped allowing these deplorable and atrocious conditions for these children that are being held?

It has been reported, witnesses and spoken of, but nothings seems to be getting done. We are the USA. We need to stop up and resolve this. There are reports of illness, separate of parents, sexual assaults, abuse, starvation, filthy conditions, and the list goes on.

It is inhumane, sickening and sad. This isn't us, the United States. There are not enough adjectives to describe this situation. Children need to be with their parents or caretakers. It needs to end.

